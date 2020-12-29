Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.