CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $0.22. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 218,951 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.10.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

