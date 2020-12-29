Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of CDAY opened at $106.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.54 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $49,034,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

