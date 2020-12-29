Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Sets New 12-Month High at $418.00

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 17804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32).

The company has a market cap of £122.48 million and a P/E ratio of 46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

