ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00.

NYSE ECOM opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $464.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

