Charles River Laboratories International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the average daily volume of 237 call options.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

