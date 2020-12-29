Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Up to $290.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.00, but opened at $305.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $291.50, with a volume of 184,809 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £822.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

