Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,843. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$11.45.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.