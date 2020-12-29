Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

