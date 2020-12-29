Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 44.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

