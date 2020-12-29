Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of CHW opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 44.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.
Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.909 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.
