China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 29.8% Higher

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price traded up 29.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $10.99. 750,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 174,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

