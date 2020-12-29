China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and distribution of a range of mechanical transmission equipment in the People's Republic of China. It offers wind gear transmission equipment; industrial gear transmission equipment for the metallurgy, construction materials, traffic, transportation, petrochemical, aerospace, and mining industries; and rail transportation gear equipment products.

