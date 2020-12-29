Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$324.13 million during the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

