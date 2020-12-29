CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

CMCT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,324. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

