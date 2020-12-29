Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $393.48 Million

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be bought for approximately $53.34 or 0.00199800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher Core Token has a total market capitalization of $393.48 million and approximately $106,743.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00506246 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000151 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 610.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017053 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010386 BTC.

About Cipher Core Token

CIPHC is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,805 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher Core Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

