Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index (NYSEARCA:DGBP) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index (NYSEARCA:DGBP) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 68.06% of Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

