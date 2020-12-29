Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

