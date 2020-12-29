Civic Price Tops $0.0840 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $56.27 million and $12.38 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00287296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02111710 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

