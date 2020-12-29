Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 1,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

