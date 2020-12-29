CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLPS opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

