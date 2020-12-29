CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

