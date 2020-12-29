Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $670.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 663.99 ($8.68), with a volume of 79001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.54).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.24.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

