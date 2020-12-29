Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $158.40 Average PT from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coherent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

