Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,020. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.