Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,020. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
