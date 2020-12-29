Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CXP stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

