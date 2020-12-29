Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $48.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after buying an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit