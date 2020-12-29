Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $48.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after buying an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

