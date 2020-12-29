Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $613.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $613.02 million and $177.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $139.05 or 0.00519214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,408,572 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

