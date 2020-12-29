Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,793.88 or 0.99844063 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011560 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00050994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.