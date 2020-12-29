Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.20.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.61. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $219.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $964,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.