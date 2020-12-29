Contrasting Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -31.09% -25.11% Seneca Biopharma -221.07% -138.92% -121.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Seneca Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -26.35 Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,507.17 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Seneca Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidates include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

