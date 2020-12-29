CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 90,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

