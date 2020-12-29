CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 99.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 257.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of COR stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

