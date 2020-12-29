Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.95 million and a P/E ratio of -24.14.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

