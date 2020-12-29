Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 952,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

