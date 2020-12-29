CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) (TSE:PATH) Shares Up 2.1%

CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.32. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million and a PE ratio of 40.37.

About CounterPath Co. (PATH.TO) (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

