Covesting Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $87,075.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00299225 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.58 or 0.02050602 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

