CPChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $49,560.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00360017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00034396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002539 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.01481357 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

