Cred (LBA) One Day Volume Hits $556,225.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $556,225.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.