Crown (CRW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,255.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,255.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.69 or 0.01305762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00277583 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004554 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,228,875 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

