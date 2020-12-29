Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) Shares Down 4.1%

Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 4,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.20 ($0.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.27.

About Crown Place VCT PLC (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

