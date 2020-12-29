CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 165.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

