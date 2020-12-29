Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,163 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $10,442,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $101.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $103,941,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,039 shares of company stock valued at $65,548,094 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

