Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

