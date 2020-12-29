Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 24,827 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 186,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

