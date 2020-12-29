Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,388 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

