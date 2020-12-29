Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 215,440 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,440 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,818,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,179,000 after buying an additional 196,536 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,094,000 after buying an additional 835,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in HD Supply by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,294,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,159 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in HD Supply by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 601,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

