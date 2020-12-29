Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 89,715 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellium worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,527,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Constellium by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

