CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CVSI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.53. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Equities analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

