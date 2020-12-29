CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $166.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

