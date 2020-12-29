CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.
Shares of CYBR opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $166.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.