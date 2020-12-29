CyberMiles Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $1.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00468238 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,887.97 or 0.99615005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005029 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002739 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

